Police seeking info on suspicious house fire

Police are appealing for information into a suspicious house fire in Inverell in January.
About 3.30pm on Monday, January 22, emergency services were called to home on Yetman Road, Inverell, following reports it was on fire.
Fire and Rescue NSW and the Rural Fire Service attended and extinguished the fire; however, the home was extensively damaged.
The home was vacant at the time, and there are no reports of injuries.
Officers from New England Police District established a crime scene and began inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the blaze.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information about this incident, or dashcam or CCTV from the area is urged to contact Inverell Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
