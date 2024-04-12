Helping kids get a head start on creative careers at free workshop

Youth ready to kick start a creative career in graphic design are invited to register for a free workshop next month in Inverell.
The one-day workshop is aimed at teens and young adults - aged 15 to 24-years-old - and will help teach and develop their skills in graphic design.
The workshop will be held on Saturday, May 25 from 10am - 3pm.
Expert designer and trainer Kerry Hardy will guide participants through the hands-on workshop which will cover how to create a logo or design using digital arts tools and generate design concepts based on a marketing strategy.
The workshop will provide tips and tricks for design solutions and programs which are readily accessible and do not cost the earth.
Event coordinator Christy Galbraith said Ms Hardy has an extensive design portfolio and will bring a wealth of creative experience to the event.
"We are very excited to have Kerry Hardy on board for the workshop," she said.
"Kerry has worked extensively as a graphic designer and artist and will take participants through the fundamentals of design.
"This includes colour theory, typography, composition and layout and those attending will walk away with a standout design of their own."
The workshop received funding from the NSW Government and is being hosted by Regional Community Builders at the Community College Inverell.
Participants will be required to bring their own laptop and lunch, and snacks will be provided.
Register for the workshop by emailing info@ladybugprojects.com.au or call Christy Galbraith on 0421 361 283.
