The Inverell Times
The Inverell Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Helping kids get a head start on creative careers at free workshop

April 12 2024 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trainer and Graphic Designer Kerry Hardy will lead the youth creative design workshop. Picture supplied
Trainer and Graphic Designer Kerry Hardy will lead the youth creative design workshop. Picture supplied

Youth ready to kick start a creative career in graphic design are invited to register for a free workshop next month in Inverell.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.