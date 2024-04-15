The Inverell Times
Red alert | Blue green algae warning in Pindari Dam

By Staff Writers
April 15 2024 - 2:46pm
The species of blue-green algae identified are potentially toxic and may cause gastroenteritis in humans if consumed and skin and eye irritations after contact. Boiling the water does not remove algal toxins.
WaterNSW has issued a "red alert" for high levels of potentially toxic blue-green algae for Pindari Dam, about 50 kilometres north of Inverell.

