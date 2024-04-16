Relief for town as Inverell Cinema saved from closure

Inverell residents can continue to enjoy movies on the big screen after operators Majestic Cinemas confirmed the cinema will stay open.
The future of the one-screen complex was in doubt after administrators were appointed on February 1 when the business went into voluntary administration.
Majestic Cinemas, now called Regional Cinemas Australia, managed nine cinemas in NSW and QLD.
The company blamed the slump in film releases following the US writers' strike so soon after the COVID-19 pandemic as the final straw.
On March 28 CEO Kieran Dell announced cinemas at Port Macquarie, Sawtell, Nambucca and Kempsey would remain open and operate under the Regional Cinemas banner.
Mr Dell said nothing significant will change for customers in Inverell, including the use of memberships and vouchers.
"It will change its name, it will be the Inverell Cinema," he said. "There will be a slightly different website address to go to but the old one will still go through so from a customer point of view nothing particularly will change."
Mr Pell said while some finer details are still being worked out, the same staff and management will continue in their roles.
"Its taken a while and we had a few T's to cross and a few I's to dot to get there," he said. "We've just been working towards a date for it to come out of administration - probably next week.
"From our point of view we were keen to make sure the cinema stayed open because you have cinemas closing in these towns and they don't reopen.
"We've done everything in our power to structure things to make sure that it can stay open for the future for the town and that's been pretty important to us."
Of the other sites managed by Majestic Cinemas, Wynnum in Queensland, Singleton and Nelson Bay closed within a week of the business going into administration. While the cinema in Nambour closed earlier this month.
"They were sites that were not viable," Mr Pell said. "The building owners at Wynnum have reopened and Nelson Bay could possibly continue operating, Singleton probably won't reopen."
