Pinnacle of her career | Inverell businesswoman's national win

"AN INCREDIBLE achievement" is how Inverell businesswoman Courtney Nixon described Pinnacle People Solutions' win at a national business awards night.
Pinnacle won the national business consultancy award at this year's Australian Small Business Champion Awards.
Ms Nixon, human resources and projects officer for Pinnacle and her HR colleague Jacqui Newman, from Quirindi, flew to Sydney for the awards' gala night, held at The Star, Sydney, on April 12.
"It was an amazing night, there were more than 1000 attendees ... all gathered to celebrate the best and brightest in small business," Ms Nixon said.
More than 5500 businesses entered into this year's national business awards.
Coordinated by Precedent Productions, the awards consist of more than 100 categories in the retail, services and manufacturing industries. They are judged by an independent panel with small business experience.
Pinnacle People Solutions was started by Armidale businesswoman Bronwyn Pearson in 2013 with just a laptop.
Ms Nixon has nominated the business over the past three years and was thrilled by its success this year, when the awards notched a record number of entries.
Inverell born and bred, Ms Nixon joined the Pinnacle team of seven in 2021.
She returned to her hometown after graduating with a Bachelor of Business majoring in human resources management.
"It has been a real honour to return home and make an impact on the region, having attended local schools including Holy Trinity and Inverell High, it has been a wonderful experience to return home and watch the local community and wider region grow," Ms Nixon said.
"To take home the award for the best in business consultancy across Australia for 2024 has been an incredible achievement.
"I am so proud of the entire PPS team and so thankful to our founder and chief executive, Bron.
"I am so passionate about rural NSW and seeing small businesses and communities thrive, I hope seeing other local businesses take home a national award in competition to larger organisations across Australia and Sydney serves as an inspiration to nominate and be part of the process - it's a great opportunity to not only recognise your efforts as a business but to celebrate and benchmark on a national level."
