Delungra Public School in running for NSW Landcare award

Delungra Public School has been chosen as one of three finalists for the Woolworths Junior Landcare Award at the NSW Landcare Awards next month.
The school is nominated for its Koala Project, which combines caring for the endangered marsupials with student learning and a broader worldview.
Koalas love to visit Delungra Public School.
Students collect and propagate seeds for koala food trees, provide seedlings free of charge to neighbours and farmers, and work with local wildlife and land officers to develop an understanding of the wider landscape.
Delungra Public School Principal Toni Withers, said students are very excited to be nominated for the award and to have their koala project recognised.
"It's fantastic that Landcare has nominated us, we've been working with them for many years, and if we win, the kids will be very excited. It'll just be a nice thing to be recognised for what you're doing," Ms Withers said.
School staff, students and P&C members all work together to nurture the local population of furry visitors who frequently hang out in the trees around the school.
During the severe drought conditions of 2017-2020, it was evident that the koalas were under increasing stress.
More and more koalas were crossing the school grounds showing signs of injury, illness, or dehydration.
Teachers and students alike gained valuable insight during this time into koala habitat and the need for watering points for koalas. With the help of WIRES volunteers, a permanent watering station was installed in the school, which now enables the koalas to access water without having to leave the safety of the tree. Various other watering points are maintained by students.
"The kids have all said that when they see koalas, they just feel calm," Ms Withers said.
"They find it incredibly calming knowing that the koalas are nearby. If they are feeling a little bit anxious, or whatever, they'll just go for a walk and look for the koalas.
"Sometimes they feed the chooks, animals are calming for the children, it's beautiful, they really love them, it's a really lovely thing to see.".
The students of Delungra are constantly observing the behaviours and interactions of their cuddly native companions and notice territorial plays and support roles by different members of the koalas living in the trees at the school.
It's an invaluable and unique environmental learning resource for the students.
According to Ms Withers, when caring for koalas and effective learning collide - students are equipped with a holistic worldview to be proactive in life, giving them a sense of the potential they have to effect change in the world.
"We have a few that have names for the koalas.
"There's a male and a group of females in a territory, a home territory. They'll have the babies and the female babies will stay in that same territory If there's enough to support, that is, if there are enough trees.
"The males are generally sent out to find a new territory.
"We have one called 'Princess', and we have Princess's new baby and we have 'Debbie', who was a rescue koala.
"We have been working with Landcare for many years, they have been a wonderful part of this project and we are grateful for this award nomination."
The NSW Landcare awards will be announced in Sydney on June 3, 2024.
