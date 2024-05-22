Inverell singer lends voice to husband's memoirs after international career

ELIZABETH Campbell's voice has carried from her home town of Inverell to Covent Garden.
Now retired, she is singing the praises of her husband Thomas Edmonds, who has just written his memoir, Ev'ry Valley - a tenor's journey.
Launched on his 90th birthday in front of the South Australian governor, Frances Adamson, the book describes country life in rural Australia in the 1930s, 1940s and 1950s.
The international tenor charts his life's progress, from being a country boy working on the farm, to winning two prizes in a national television talent program.
It was a feat that catapulted his career on to the world stage, becoming one of Australia's leading tenors.
And it was on the stage that Campbell met her future husband, Edmonds, in 1983.
"We were rehearing at the Sydney Opera House for Handel's Sansom," Campbell said.
"Tom was Samson and I was his friend Micah."
Over the next few years the singers grew closer as they performed, here and overseas, in operas and concerts, eventually tying the knot and becoming one of Australia's favourite musical couples.
It was all a long way from Inverell, where Campbell was born and raised.
Her parents, Dot and Merve Campbell, owned and operated Campbell Brothers, a farming service centre in town.
Campbell attended Ross Hill Public School and Inverell High, and as a child, it was ballet that captured Campbell's heart.
"I didn't start playing piano until I was 11," she said.
"I played in the Inverell High School double trio and sang at the eisteddfod and at nearby schools."
Singing gradually became Campbell's calling and she went on to train at the Sydney Conservatorium.
She won the Elly Ameling Lieder prize in the 's-Hertogenbosch singing competition, represented Australia in the Singer of the World competition, Cardiff, and in 1997 was awarded the Bayreuth Scholarship.
International performances include Messiah at the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, recitals at Wigmore Hall, Den Haag and Antwerp, as well as more recent engagements including Klytaemnestra (Elektra) for Perth Festival, Niobe (The Love of the Nightingale) for Opera Australia and Amneris (Aida), for which she won a 2012 Helpmann Award.
In between, Campbell would return to Inverell with her husband for concerts in the town and appearances in Opera in the Paddock, which Edmonds once compered.
Now living in the Adelaide Hills with Edmonds, Campbell has retired from the international stage but still gives singing lessons.
Edmonds retired long ago from his international career and kept busy writing his book.
His life-changing moment came in 1968, when he won the top prizes on Showcase.
"In a matter of seconds my life changed, it was like a penny bomb gong off in a billy can and a career as a professional singer followed," Edmonds said.
He was soon known and loved throughout Australia, and eventually he made his mark in Britain and in Europe.
But Edmonds kept returning to Australia and has performed in venues across Australia and around the world, from the Yongala and Broken Hill Town Halls to the Sydney Opera House, the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden, the Royal Albert Hall London and many others.
Campbell is happy in her retirement and still keeps in contact with family and friends in Inverell.
"Opera is very demanding," Campbell said.
"It involves singing, acting, costumes, long rehearsals and a lot of time spent travelling to venues, away from home."
Edmonds agrees.
He has completed more than 600 concerts and released more than recordings, winning two gold records.
Both enjoy the country life, having come from rural backgrounds.
"Tom's memoir Ev'ry Valley tells of a life well lived and of his passion for singing which took him further than he could have believed as a lad selling eggs and kicking a footy in the dust," Campbell said.
The couple hope their remaining years will be filled with the sounds of laughter and visiting friends and family.
If you would like to buy a book, contact everyvalley90@ gmail.com
