Those involved in the spree of break and enters in Moree are now being hunted by the dog squad, as police aim their laser focus on offenders. As numbers are bolstered for Operation Impact, now underway, police have said they've seen a pleasing reduction in the crime rates over the last week as a result. New England Police District Crime Manager Detective Inspector Kinglsey Chapman told the Times the dog squad had been enlisted to help. READ ALSO "In the last week, we've captured some of those offenders and had successes with the execution of outstanding warrants in those break and enters," he said. "We've (had) additional police in Moree on Tuesday and Wednesday, assisted by the dog unit." Resources have also been bolstered with the addition of proactive crime scene officers, general duties and detectives in deploying Operation Impact. "Operation Impact is a proactive crime strategy targeting property crime and property crime offenders in Moree," Detective Inspector Chapman explained. "In the last week it's pleasing to see that our property crime in Moree has been reduced." He said the reported incidents included crimes of opportunity, and that by residents locking and securing their homes and cars, it would act as a significant deterrent for those involved in the crimes. "The noise that breaking into a home would make could alert neighbours and/or residents at home," he said. "Therefore, by making sure you leave everything secured, is one way to make sure you don't become a target." He said the installation of automatic flood lights and CCTV footage cameras was also a significant deterrent, with affordable options available from the local hardware stores.

