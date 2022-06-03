An Inverell man has been fined and placed on two community corrections orders after police found cannabis growing in his house when responding to reports of a domestic violence incident.
The man faced Inverell Local Court recently for six charges stemming from an incident earlier in the year.
They included two domestic violence charges of stalk or intimidate and destroy or damage property, and drugs charges of cultivating cannabis, supplying the illicit drug, and two counts of possession.
Police statements tendered to court outlined police were called to the man's home following an anonymous caller reporting a domestic argument.
The man granted officers access to the house to make sure the woman wasn't inside.
While the woman had already left, police instead found cannabis plants growing in one of the bedrooms inside a grow tent.
They found nine cannabis plants in different stages of growth, 55 grams of cannabis seeds and 227 grams of cannabis leaf.
The man made full admissions to owning them, and said he'd been supplying to two others close to him who suffered from serious medical conditions.
He was convicted of all charges and fined $400 for damaging property; $400 for cultivating cannabis; $500 for the possession of cannabis plants, with no further penalty for the second possess charge.
He was placed on a 12-month community correction order with supervision for the stalk and intimidation charge, with another supervised 12-month community corrections order for the supply charge.
"You really did have quite a deep involvement with cannabis," Magistrate Holly Kemp said during sentencing.
"You have excellent prospects of rehabilitation and I'm confident we will not see you back before the courts."
His supervision conditions include a focus on drug rehabilitation and domestic violence programs. An Apprehended Domestic Violence order to protect the woman had been finalised at an earlier date.
Covering court, crime, council, community news, and everything in between for the New England North West
