The Inverell Times
Home/News/Local News

Inverell Court: man sentenced for drug charges after police find cannabis during a domestic violence-related call out

Jacinta Dickins
By Jacinta Dickins
Updated June 3 2022 - 7:14am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CAUGHT: Police found cannabis growing in the house of an Inverell man while they were conducting a search for an alleged domestic violence victim.

An Inverell man has been fined and placed on two community corrections orders after police found cannabis growing in his house when responding to reports of a domestic violence incident.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacinta Dickins

Jacinta Dickins

Senior Journalist

Covering court, crime, council, community news, and everything in between for the New England North West

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.