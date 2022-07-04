The Inverell Times
Home/News/Local News

Pathfinders' 2022 Pumpkin Run departs for coast and flood affected residents

By Newsroom
Updated July 6 2022 - 1:41am, first published July 4 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tyler and Marshall with some of the pumpkins. Picture: Supplied

A large crowd of supporters watched the Pathfinders' team head off on the 2022 Pumpkin Run on Monday morning to deliver pumpkins and pumpkin soup to residents impacted by floods earlier this year.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.