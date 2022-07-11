The Inverell Times
Home/News/Local News

Northern Tablelands MP expresses concern in keeping Australia Foot and Mouth Disease free

Updated July 11 2022 - 6:34am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON OUR DOORSTEP: The threat of FMD is very real according to local MP, Adam Marshall, and would be devastating for the cattle industry. Photo: Adam Marshall, file

Northern Tablelands MP, Adam Marshall, has reiterated his concern on Monday, about the immediate threat of Foot and Mouth Disease to Australia.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.