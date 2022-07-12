The Inverell Times
$1.4m makes Inverell company the 'boss' of air seeders

Updated July 12 2022 - 6:48am, first published 12:30am
EXPANSION: An $8m development and 70 new fulltime jobs are on the way for BOSS Engineering. Pictured are director Andrew English, human resources and business development manager Rosie Bloch, Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall and CEO Nathan Barnett. Photo: Adam Marshall

Inverell's BOSS Engineering is embarking on an $8 million project which is expected to create up to 70 new fulltime jobs.

