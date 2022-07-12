Inverell's BOSS Engineering is embarking on an $8 million project which is expected to create up to 70 new fulltime jobs.
The company will develop a new range of air seeder, a piece of machinery which makes seeding more efficient and sustainable by reducing fertiliser and seed inputs.
Engineering director, Andrew English, said the Gen2 air seeder cart would build on the company's existing strengths, encourage investment and most importantly create extra jobs for regional NSW.
"This product is specifically targeted at South Australia and Western Australia markets and will enable BOSS to pivot between markets when seasonal factors come into play," Mr English said.
"This product supports safety for the end user, sustainable farming techniques and supports the Governments clean energy initiative, through reducing carbon emissions related to energy consumption and the consumption of fertiliser.
"For BOSS, it allows increased future planning, investment in our people, equipment and infrastructure based on the ability to service different states and regions when times are tough locally.
"With the advanced new machinery at our disposal we will reduce the lead time for Gen2 carts, allowing local and interstate farmers to take advantage of favourable weather conditions."
Northern Tablelands MP, Adam Marshall, announced a $1.4m State Government Regional Job Creation Fund grant to add to BOSS's $6.6m contribution, which will assist with the establishment of the new manufacturing line and continue efforts to diversify its product range.
"This next stage of growth for BOSS will focus on its core business of manufacturing products for the agricultural sector," Mr Marshall said.
"Once this latest line is up and running BOSS will employ more than 220 people. The shift towards automation of its processes presents many new positions to be filled by semi-skilled and unskilled labour, which is great for the Inverell community," he said.
Mr Marshall also took the opportunity to inspect the recently completed utility tray manufacturing section.
Last year the company received $600,000 from the RJCF to expand its premises and increase its capacity to fabricate high quality welded aluminum utility trays.
"Because of a downturn on agriculture machinery purchases caused by the drought, BOSS management recognised the need to diversify its product line," Mr Marshall said.
"To accommodate an increase in its production of welded aluminum utility trays BOSS has built an incredible new 560m2 shed on its existing premises," he said.
"This site is home to a high-tech robotic aluminium welding equipment, bending machine and three-metre machining centre, all important tools in the manufacturing process.
"I congratulate BOSS on the delivery of this part of the expansion and particularly recognise how quickly the business has gone about filling 40 new positions with young, enthusiastic locals."
