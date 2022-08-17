A SPRING festival supporting sustainable and ecological land management is set to return to Bingara next month.
The Pulse of the Earth aims to encourage people to adopt more sustainable living practices and will be held over three days.
Advertisement
It was first held in 2019 with about 1000 people attending over the course of the weekend.
There will be workshops on agriculture, health and wellness, education and resilience, landscape designs and regenerative building.
READ MORE:
"Come for the weekend, bring your family, chairs, rugs, your own alcoholic drinks (no glass please) and cash for food and market stalls," an event spokesperson said.
"Camping available at the showground, the caravan park and, of course for those with facilities, free camping along the magnificent Gwydir River. With the generous support of sponsors the Festival is free (gold coin donation on Friday and Saturday).
Fiona Fielding of Farm Mojo will MC the event.
She specialises in soil and food and the sustainability of the environment and how food supply can be integrated into business probability.
Her partner Geoff, will also be involved, running a Connecting with Landscape workshop before a field session on the Carbon Farm.
The Festival kicks starts Friday afternoon with a welcome to country, didgeridoo Yidaki playing and live music into the night.
This includes the children's fire and phoenix rising display.
Saturday has a mix of music, yoga, market stalls, kids tents and entertainment with outdoor movies featuring short films.
The yoga will be run by Karen Bishton from Selah Yoga with musical performances highlighted by the Loren Ryan Duo.
Sunday will wind down the event with outdoor and reflective activities with different facilitators speaking on a range of different topics.
A final callout has been made for stall operators at the event which starts on Friday, September 2.
They can email interest to pulsefestivalbingara@gmail.com.
Advertisement
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.