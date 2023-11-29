The Inverell Times
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/News/Local News
Community

Inverell street march in support of ending violence against women

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
November 29 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The community rallied together in support of the Inverell Community Violence Prevention Team's street march on Friday. Picture supplied.
The community rallied together in support of the Inverell Community Violence Prevention Team's street march on Friday. Picture supplied.

SCHOOL students, support workers and community leaders gathered for a street march calling for an end to violence against women.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

Senior journalist

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 years' experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.