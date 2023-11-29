SCHOOL students, support workers and community leaders gathered for a street march calling for an end to violence against women.
Men, women and children took part in the march which went through the main street of town on Friday.
Students from Macintyre High School carried the White Ribbon Banner.
Support services Centacare, The Benevolent Society, Tamworth Family Support Services, Rural Outreach and Pathfinders were all involved.
The group meets monthly to work towards creating a safe community where individuals can live without violence.
"A march is not going to end all violence, but it says we're not okay with it and we're not going to put up with it in our town or anywhere else," Inverell Community Prevention Team chair Merryn Sayer said.
"We need to have these conversations in our smaller communities and acknowledge it can happen to anyone.
"The community is our best resource to help get the message across."
Statistics from White Ribbon Australia shows on average, one woman a week is murdered by her current or former partner.
One in five women have experienced sexual violence since the age of 15 and one in six women experienced abuse before that.
In 2020-21 42 per cent of all clients presenting to Specialist Homelessness Services were experiencing family and domestic violence.
Women were also nearly three times more likely than men to experience violence from an intimate partner.
The efforts in Inverell continue with The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign running from November 25 until December 10.
There will be workshops at the library from December 2-5 with a display on show until the 10th.
Topics include speaking up for yourself, introduction to counselling and the survivors of violence art project.
For more information contact Pathfinders on 6720 8888 or register interest at the library on 6728 8130.
1800RESPECT 1800 737 732 - a 24-hour national sexual assault, family and domestic violence counselling line for any Australian who has experienced, or is at risk of, family and domestic violence an d/or sexual assault.
Men's Referral Service 1300 766 491 - A service from No to Violence offers assistance, information and counselling to help men who use family violence.
