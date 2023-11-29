READERS will have an opportunity to meet the author of a book that has proved popular online and in local book shops.
Bridget Van Der Eyk will sign copies of her latest novel, 3000 words, on Saturday, December 16 from 10.30am at Inverell Library.
Van Der Eyk's debut novel, 10 Dates has been consistently on loan from Armidale and Uralla public libraries since it was published last July.
The novel has also graced the shelves of Inverell Library since it was published two years ago, and has also been downloaded more than 1000 times as an e-novel
Van Der Eyk's novels centre around Hollywood gossip and celebrity models.
Van Der Eyk is a science teacher at Armidale Secondary College and wrote 10 Dates while on maternity leave in 2021.
"It's a story I've been wanting to tell since I was 18," Van Der Eyk said.
"My inspiration was the [teen drama television series] Gossip Girl, so there's quite a bit of scandal and gossip."
3000 words continues the heroine's journey after she leaves Hollywood and enters a world of academia.
Trips to the United States provided Van Der Eyk with experience and background for her novels.
"I find writing and the whole creative process enormous fun," Van Der Eyk said.
But the budding romance author also wanted to keep creative control of her works, so decided to self publish her novels.
"I literally uploaded my file and cover on to Amazon and my novel was available across the globe for purchase," Van Der Eyk said.
"I'm always looking for new ways to get my book out and my next step is looking for an agent to help me into the traditional publishing world."
Van Der Eyk also self-published hard copies of her debut novel, delivering copies to libraries across the New England.
"Inverell library has had my novel on their bookshelves virtually since it was published," Van Der Eyk said.
Copies of the book will be available to buy on December 16 and bookings are appreciated; phone 6728 8130.
