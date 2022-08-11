A GROWING push for better health services across the region is gaining momentum through a community petition.
Struggling rural and regional health workers will get the chance to speak to Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor on Wednesday.
It comes off the back of a push for better health services with more than 5000 signatures on a community petition.
The petition, which is aiming for 10,000 signatures, is calling for the break up of the Hunter New England Health District, following concerns over issues such as doctor and nurse availability.
Taylor will be at Inverell Hospital as part of her visit to the region.
"Minister Taylor will visit Inverell Hospital with Local Member Adam Marshall while in the region next week," a spokesperson for the health minister said.
"The Minister has a genuine interest in the concerns of the community and is looking forward to meeting with key health stakeholders, staff, doctors and community leaders to discuss local solutions for local challenges."
Mr Marshall said he was delighted Minister Taylor had accepted an invitation to discuss concerns about current staffing and service levels in the region and possible solutions, in person.
"I appreciate her genuine interest in our concerns and willingness to hear these firsthand and discuss possible solutions with our local health staff and community leaders," he said.
"Seeing the current situation and hearing the concerns in person is crucial to understanding the strain our nurses and health workers are under and the very real frustrations of the community
"I look forward to hosting Minister Taylor next week and working constructively with her on some practical solutions to the issues we're experiencing with health staffing levels and services.
"As I've said before, good quality local health services are essential to our region's future and something everyone is entitled to, no matter where they live."
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
