Landholders and community groups in targeted areas across the NSW northern Murray-Darling Basin have a great opportunity to receive funding support to help deliver on-ground projects through the NSW Fencing Northern Basin Riverbanks Program.
The program, which is targeting riverbanks including the Darling, Macquarie, Little, Bell, Gwydir, Macintyre and Dumaresq rivers, is now calling for the second round of expressions of interest with landholders from the Central Tablelands, Central West, North West, Northern Tablelands and Western Local Land Services regions encouraged to enquire.
"As was seen through the first round of EOIs, this program is making a real difference by providing grass roots projects to local landholders and community groups to deliver," NSW Fencing Northern Basin Riverbanks Program Manager, Michelle Kelly said.
"To date, landholders have committed to protecting 216 km of riverbanks which will keep livestock safe while improving water quality and fish habitat, along with managing 5,785 hectares of riparian areas.
"While there is more to be done, these are great outcomes, particularly when considering the challenging circumstances faced by landholders and local communities since the launch of the program last year."
Ms Kelly said the program represents a win-win opportunity for primary production and the environment and encouraged all eligible parties to submit an EOI.
"All of the activities will greatly assist our farmers and community groups as they continue to recover and confront challenging circumstances including floods, seasonal conditions and Covid-19," Ms Kelly said.
"Some of the activities available for funding through this program include exotic woody weed control, revegetation and erosion control works that protect native fish and contribute to a healthier river system."
Local Land Services is delivering the program in NSW and can provide interested parties with dedicated support officers to assist with the development of projects on their properties and to meet the program's guidelines.
To find out more, or to submit an EOI, visit www.lls.nsw.gov.au/fnbr.
The Fencing Northern Basin Riverbank program is part of a $15 million investment the Australian Government has committed to NSW and Queensland.
Submissions close on Friday, August 26
