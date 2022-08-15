The Inverell Times

Expressions of interest open for landholders from the Northern Tablelands

August 15 2022 - 3:00am
Landholders and community groups in targeted areas across the NSW northern Murray-Darling Basin have a great opportunity to receive funding support to help deliver on-ground projects through the NSW Fencing Northern Basin Riverbanks Program.

