IT will be a special moment for New England teenager Sophie McWhirter when she is part of the The Legacy Centenary Torch Relay.
Legacy is celebrating 100 years of service with the torch relay passing through Inverell on June 28.
Ms McWhirter has been a beneficiary of the Legacy Club of Inverell in recent years.
It has helped further her education at University and costs associated with living away from home at Port Macquarie.
She has now returned to Inverell and will join the relay in front of the Macintyre High School, where she graduated in 2021.
The 19-year-old grew up in the Australian Air Force Cadets while her father was in the Royal Australian Air Force.
Legacy Club of Inverell general manager Lyn Kitawal has helped her over the years and put her name down to be part of the torch relay with 21 other locals.
"They bought me a laptop and supported me in my later years of high school," Sophie said.
"I applied for a grant through them which has helped with my finances for university.
"Lyn has been very supportive. She knows I'm a big Inverell girl and asked if I would be interested in being involved."
Ms McWhirter will be joined by cadets Temi Deji-Ojo and Kai Douglas in the relay.
She will also be part of the Legacy Kokoda Trek later this year.
A group of up to 23 junior beneficiaries are chosen to be part of the event with support from mentors from the Australian Defence Force.
"I'm doing some training and I'm really looking forward to it," she said.
"It's a privilege and a once-in-a-lifetime thing that I probably would never be able to do if it wasn't for Legacy."
Meanwhile, the torch relay made its way through Brisbane this week and will continue its six month journey from France to the finish line at Melbourne in October.
When it arrives at Inverell, it will start from the Kurrajong's Memorial on Glen Innes Road and travel past the schools and through the Inverell CBD before finishing at the Legacy Units across the road from the RSM.
It will start at 10am with speeches and a ribbon cutting ceremony.
It will finish with the lighting of a cauldron and the opening of the Legacy Memorial at about 1pm.
Volunteers are needed between 8am to 2pm and will be assigned to a torch bearer.
All volunteers receive a shirt and an invitation to the reception at the conclusion of the relay.
The relay reception is a free event for torch bearers, volunteers and their families.
The torch will also visit Armidale on July 2.
Volunteers can register online at https://legacytorchrelay.com.au/volunteering.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
