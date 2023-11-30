A VIDEO highlights package from only a handful of games was all Liliana Reardon needed to showcase her skills on the rugby league field.
A talent scout from Cronulla watched the package and one tournament in person before signing her to a rugby league development deal with the Sharks.
The 18-year-old spent most of her teenage years at Warialda playing rugby union.
She excelled in the sevens format of the game, playing at school state level for New South Wales.
Liliana will play rugby league in the Tarsha Gale Cup (under-18s) competition next year with hopes of one day playing top grade in the NRLW.
"I haven't really played any rugby league and I'm not sure where they're going to play me," Liliana said.
"I've only played played this year at school in a couple of tournaments, but that's about it.
"It's pretty exciting and I'm keen to see how it goes."
She was signed to a deal after a tournament at Wollongong and has just moved to Sydney.
The Sharks have links to the New England region with Tamworth's Jada Taylor in the NRLW squad.
Her father Luke organised for a scout to watch Liliana play.
To complete the local connection, former Warialda High School student Rhiannon Byers is also in the Sharks top squad.
Byers, 20, was a standout at rugby sevens and made her NRLW debut this year before injury ended her season after just one game.
For a three-year period, Byers represented the Australian women's sevens team before switching to play in the forwards in rugby league.
She was born in Moree and moved to Sydney after completing her HSC in 2017.
Liliana has moved in with her and plans to pick her brain for information leading into the season in February.
"Living with her has made it a lot easier," Liliana said.
"She's been where I am and I can ask her about what I need to do and what to expect.
"We're living across the road from the beach and I'm starting work soon, so it's all been really great so far."
Liliana credits coaches Dale Beattie, Peter Stevens and Luke Taylor for their support and helping her develop as a player.
