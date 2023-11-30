The Inverell Times
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Liliana Reardon to play Tarsha Gale Cup with Cronulla Sharks

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated November 30 2023 - 3:01pm, first published 2:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liliana Reardon with her parents Bec and James. Picture supplied.
Liliana Reardon with her parents Bec and James. Picture supplied.

A VIDEO highlights package from only a handful of games was all Liliana Reardon needed to showcase her skills on the rugby league field.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

Senior journalist

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 years' experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.