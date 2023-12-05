The Inverell Times
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/News/Local News
Junior Sport

Ella Gleeson heading to Spain with Australian Raptors Rugby Academy.

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated December 5 2023 - 2:22pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ella Gleeson is set to play rugby with the Australian Raptors Academy team in Spain. Picture supplied.
Ella Gleeson is set to play rugby with the Australian Raptors Academy team in Spain. Picture supplied.

A TEENAGE rugby sensation is preparing to represent the New England region in Spain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

Senior journalist

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 years' experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.