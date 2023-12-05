A TEENAGE rugby sensation is preparing to represent the New England region in Spain.
Inverell Highlanders junior Ella Gleeson is part of the Australian Raptors Rugby Academy under-16 girls team.
The academy is a relatively new not-for-frofit organisation that aims to develop players both on and off the field to be the best version of themselves.
The highlight of the program culminates with an overseas trip for some of the most talented kids from across the state.
Ella will have the chance to play games at in Barcelona, Villajoyosa and Madrid.
"I've been invited to join the Australian Raptors Rugby Academy, which will spend 12 days in Spain, playing competition rugby in several locations," she said.
"The academy provides additional pathways to be involved in rugby, and I'm fortunate to be given the opportunity. "I'm looking forward to it."
The Raptors have been training weekly in Sydney since October.
Ella started playing rugby at primary school in 2017 where she had to play against the boys.
Pathways and representative opportunities for girls have opened up in recent years.
Ella has played in representative carnivals and gone on to be selected for Central North in both sevens and the full version of the game.
In 2022 and 2023, she achieved NSW Country player-of-the-match honours and was best forward at the carnival at under-14 level.
This year the back-rower was named best forward in the NSW Country under-16 team.
Ella was supported with fundraising efforts by the Highlanders club.
She also ran her own fundraiser which was supported by the community.
The group leaves on December 7.
