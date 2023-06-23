A NEW Enterprise Bargaining Agreement and multiple career opportunities are driving a popular local business.
As the largest employer in town, Bindaree Food Group currently has a workforce of over 1100 employees, serving various roles throughout the beef supply chain.
This includes accountants, information technology, quality assurance, human resources and training, electricians, trades and more.
The new EBA has been approved for the next four years and will provide an opportunity for employees to earn anywhere from $800 to $1800 per week.
People and Culture Manager, Amanda Ford, emphasised the business is not solely an abattoir but offers numerous career pathways throughout the organisation.
"Many long-term employees have held multiple roles within the company for over two decades, highlighting the stability and growth opportunities available," Ms Ford said.
The recently renegotiated Production EBA has proven highly beneficial to team members.
Previously, the company operated on a low base rate with production incentives, whereas now, base rates have been significantly increased.
The majority of the workforce now enjoys 100 per cent guaranteed earnings, while boners, slicers, and slaughtermen receive an increased base rate and the potential to earn additional bonuses.
The business has helped over 200 team members completing Certificate II, III, and IV courses in the past two years. To accommodate further growth, the company has initiated a recruitment campaign to attract more boners, slicers, and slaughtermen.
The company offers onsite massage and physiotherapy services for all team members, improving the work environment.
"Our research showed that by having 800 people here we're potentially 10 per cent of the local population," Ms Ford said.
"We're always looking for local people to come on board."
General manager of the Inverell Processing Plant Brad Newman has 23 years of experience in various roles, including starting as a labourer in 1997.
He returned to the company a decade ago and eventually climbed the ladder to become the general manager.
While facing challenges related to the current labour shortage, Newman commends the new EBA as one of the most attractive in the industry.
He believes that Bindaree Food Group has played a pivotal role in the town's growth and the abundance of career opportunities available, which may surpass initial perceptions.
"The most challenging thing at the moment is the labour shortage," he said.
"I think the new EBA is one of the most attractive ones in the industry, though.
"We've helped the town grow to what it is now and there are certainly a lot more career opportunities here than people think."
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
